Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive. The living spaces are large and very beautifully functional. The property has a large fenced quarter acre yard with mature landscape and a large deck for entertaining or nature watching. This home has large windows in every room, a formal living room and dining room, a gas fireplace with decorative concrete face, an upstairs loft overlooking the formal living room, bamboo flooring and a completed basement with bonus/rec room. The kitchen has a bay window breakfast nook, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, island breakfast bar , gas stove and stainless appliances. The master suite has 2 walk in closets and a garden tub. The bedrooms are spacious. There is central air conditioning and laundry room with convenience washer/dryer. 2 Pets welcome. 60 lbs max pet weight. $500 per pet deposit.$2795 Rent, $2795 Security deposit. $350 non refundable fee, .$55 non refundable application fee. For more information, rental criteria, video tours, and online application visit www.bluekeypm.com . Call Blue Key Property Management for showings at 360-524-4994. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

12709 NW 25th Avenue Vancouver,WA 98685 Available 7/22/20



(RLNE4188635)