All apartments in Felida
Find more places like 12709 NW 25th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Felida, WA
/
12709 NW 25th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

12709 NW 25th Avenue

12709 Northwest 25th Avenue · (360) 524-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA 98685
Felida - Starcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 12709 NW 25th Avenue · Avail. Jul 22

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive. The living spaces are large and very beautifully functional. The property has a large fenced quarter acre yard with mature landscape and a large deck for entertaining or nature watching. This home has large windows in every room, a formal living room and dining room, a gas fireplace with decorative concrete face, an upstairs loft overlooking the formal living room, bamboo flooring and a completed basement with bonus/rec room. The kitchen has a bay window breakfast nook, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, island breakfast bar , gas stove and stainless appliances. The master suite has 2 walk in closets and a garden tub. The bedrooms are spacious. There is central air conditioning and laundry room with convenience washer/dryer. 2 Pets welcome. 60 lbs max pet weight. $500 per pet deposit.$2795 Rent, $2795 Security deposit. $350 non refundable fee, .$55 non refundable application fee. For more information, rental criteria, video tours, and online application visit www.bluekeypm.com . Call Blue Key Property Management for showings at 360-524-4994. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
12709 NW 25th Avenue Vancouver,WA 98685 Available 7/22/20

(RLNE4188635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12709 NW 25th Avenue have any available units?
12709 NW 25th Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12709 NW 25th Avenue have?
Some of 12709 NW 25th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12709 NW 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12709 NW 25th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12709 NW 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12709 NW 25th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12709 NW 25th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12709 NW 25th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12709 NW 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12709 NW 25th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12709 NW 25th Avenue have a pool?
No, 12709 NW 25th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12709 NW 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12709 NW 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12709 NW 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12709 NW 25th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12709 NW 25th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12709 NW 25th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12709 NW 25th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WASalmon Creek, WAHazel Dell, WABarberton, WAWalnut Grove, WAMinnehaha, WARidgefield, WA
Five Corners, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WASt. Helens, ORScappoose, ORBethany, OROrchards, WACedar Mill, ORWoodland, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, OROak Hills, ORFairview, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity