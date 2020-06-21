616 South 316th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

353- Fully Remodeled 3BD-1BA Rambler in Federal Way! - **Application Pending**



Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler with a stunning kitchen. Everything is brand new, floors, windows, doors, light fixtures, cabinets, counter tops and appliances and much, much more. Living room has an extra large window for plenty of natural light and a wood burning fireplace. There is an extra large backyard, plenty of room for a game of football or family gathering. Mirror Lake Elementary, Sacajawea Middle and Federal Way Senior High School are all close by.



No pets please!



Call today to schedule a showing @ 253-941-4012.



receptionist@zaran.com



(RLNE3926544)