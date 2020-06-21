All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

616 South 316th Place

616 South 316th Place · (253) 941-4012 ext. 01
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 South 316th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 South 316th Place · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
353- Fully Remodeled 3BD-1BA Rambler in Federal Way! - **Application Pending**

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler with a stunning kitchen. Everything is brand new, floors, windows, doors, light fixtures, cabinets, counter tops and appliances and much, much more. Living room has an extra large window for plenty of natural light and a wood burning fireplace. There is an extra large backyard, plenty of room for a game of football or family gathering. Mirror Lake Elementary, Sacajawea Middle and Federal Way Senior High School are all close by.

No pets please!

Call today to schedule a showing @ 253-941-4012.

receptionist@zaran.com

(RLNE3926544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 South 316th Place have any available units?
616 South 316th Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 South 316th Place have?
Some of 616 South 316th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 South 316th Place currently offering any rent specials?
616 South 316th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 South 316th Place pet-friendly?
No, 616 South 316th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 616 South 316th Place offer parking?
Yes, 616 South 316th Place does offer parking.
Does 616 South 316th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 South 316th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 South 316th Place have a pool?
No, 616 South 316th Place does not have a pool.
Does 616 South 316th Place have accessible units?
No, 616 South 316th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 616 South 316th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 South 316th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
