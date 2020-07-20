34828 8th Place SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Large 2 story home Campus Highlands - 4 bedroom plus den - Available NOW for short term rental. - Welcome home to this large home located in Campus Highlands HOA community. This home is available for a short term lease or month to month for a few months. Are you only here on contract for a few months and want to live in a home? This is the home for you!

The home is located on a cul-du-sac street. Elegant entry with hardwood floors and a curved staircase to upstairs, den off of the entry. The formal living and dining room area with bay window and nice space, The gourmet kitchen with island and great counter space and pantry, breakfast nook with slider to the large deck area for BBQ's and access to the large patio area, Large storage shed in rear yard. A nice recreation room with great windows for natural light. Nice laundry room and attached 3 car garage w/remote. The 2nd floor offers a large second recraeation room and 3 spaciaous bedrooms, main bathroom is light and bright and a formal large master suite with 5 piece master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks, a nice walk in closet and good space! Nice fenced rear yard. Great parking. Call Dawnette Fletcher 253-261-7154, Misty 206-41-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 for a showing today!



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry No Smoking. $40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. Short term agreement only until April 30 2019. Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first.



