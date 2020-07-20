All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34828 8th Place SW

34828 8th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

34828 8th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large 2 story home Campus Highlands - 4 bedroom plus den - Available NOW for short term rental. - Welcome home to this large home located in Campus Highlands HOA community. This home is available for a short term lease or month to month for a few months. Are you only here on contract for a few months and want to live in a home? This is the home for you!
The home is located on a cul-du-sac street. Elegant entry with hardwood floors and a curved staircase to upstairs, den off of the entry. The formal living and dining room area with bay window and nice space, The gourmet kitchen with island and great counter space and pantry, breakfast nook with slider to the large deck area for BBQ's and access to the large patio area, Large storage shed in rear yard. A nice recreation room with great windows for natural light. Nice laundry room and attached 3 car garage w/remote. The 2nd floor offers a large second recraeation room and 3 spaciaous bedrooms, main bathroom is light and bright and a formal large master suite with 5 piece master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks, a nice walk in closet and good space! Nice fenced rear yard. Great parking. Call Dawnette Fletcher 253-261-7154, Misty 206-41-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 for a showing today!

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry No Smoking. $40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. Short term agreement only until April 30 2019. Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE1972313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

