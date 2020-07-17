All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 34714 30th Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
34714 30th Avenue SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34714 30th Avenue SW

34714 30th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

34714 30th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
** $250 MOVE IN SPECIAL** - **APPLICATION PENDING**
Tri-level home with an abundance of natural light from the large windows in the living room and skylights throughout. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room. Upstairs you have the Master bedroom and two good sized bedrooms with newer carpet. On the ground level you will find a bonus room great for a game room or extra family room. Laundry room is located right next to the bonus room. In the large fenced in back yard you will find a gazebo and large upper deck great for summer BBQ's. Good sized 2 car garage with plenty of storage.

Pets negotiable

marissa@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3391735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34714 30th Avenue SW have any available units?
34714 30th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 34714 30th Avenue SW have?
Some of 34714 30th Avenue SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34714 30th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
34714 30th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34714 30th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 34714 30th Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 34714 30th Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 34714 30th Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 34714 30th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34714 30th Avenue SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34714 30th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 34714 30th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 34714 30th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 34714 30th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 34714 30th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34714 30th Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College