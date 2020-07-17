34714 30th Avenue SW

34714 30th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
** $250 MOVE IN SPECIAL** - **APPLICATION PENDING** Tri-level home with an abundance of natural light from the large windows in the living room and skylights throughout. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room. Upstairs you have the Master bedroom and two good sized bedrooms with newer carpet. On the ground level you will find a bonus room great for a game room or extra family room. Laundry room is located right next to the bonus room. In the large fenced in back yard you will find a gazebo and large upper deck great for summer BBQ's. Good sized 2 car garage with plenty of storage.
Pets negotiable
marissa@zaran.com
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
