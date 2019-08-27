17526 151st Avenue Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel fireplace

**Application Pending**STOP looking! This is the one you want! EVERYTHING is new inside this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Fairwood. Tucked in the trees, you will live in a beautiful park-like setting. A small flight of stairs brings you into the middle floor unit, walk into a generous living space with designated dining area, wood burning fireplace and large sliding door to the deck. The bright, spacious kitchen has brand new stainless appliances and also opens to the deck! The master bedroom boasts a 3/4 bath and very nice closet with built in shelving. Full bath and second bedroom along with 3 storage closets and a stack washer and dryer round out this almost 1000 feet of living space. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and one assigned parking space. No smoking. No pets. To schedule your self showing, please visit: https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1078419 and click on the blue "Schedule a Showing" button. For any questions please contact Margene at malex@bell-anderson.net or call 253 852 8195 x207

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.