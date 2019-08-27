All apartments in Fairwood
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
17526 151st Avenue Southeast
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

17526 151st Avenue Southeast

17526 151st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17526 151st Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**Application Pending**STOP looking! This is the one you want! EVERYTHING is new inside this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Fairwood. Tucked in the trees, you will live in a beautiful park-like setting. A small flight of stairs brings you into the middle floor unit, walk into a generous living space with designated dining area, wood burning fireplace and large sliding door to the deck. The bright, spacious kitchen has brand new stainless appliances and also opens to the deck! The master bedroom boasts a 3/4 bath and very nice closet with built in shelving. Full bath and second bedroom along with 3 storage closets and a stack washer and dryer round out this almost 1000 feet of living space. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and one assigned parking space. No smoking. No pets. To schedule your self showing, please visit: https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1078419 and click on the blue "Schedule a Showing" button. For any questions please contact Margene at malex@bell-anderson.net or call 253 852 8195 x207
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast have any available units?
17526 151st Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 17526 151st Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17526 151st Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
17526 151st Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17526 151st Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 17526 151st Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 17526 151st Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17526 151st Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 17526 151st Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 17526 151st Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 17526 151st Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17526 151st Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 17526 151st Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

