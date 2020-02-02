17519 149th Ave SE #D9

Amenities

MOVE IN Special - Golf Course condo 2 bedroom and Available NOW! - Community Pool, Hot Tub, Court, Gym! - Welcome home to this great condo, Lots of Amenities! Stylishly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at sought after Fairway Greens features some upgrades such as nice appliances, flooring throughout & refaced kitchen cabinets, big covered balcony backing to the golf course, community pool with hot tub, sport court, play field & play toy, gym & trails. This top floor unit is centrally located close to shopping, schools and transportation. Entry with over sized closet leads into spacious open living area showcasing awesome floor to ceiling rock fireplace, mirrored wall that makes this large space feel even bigger, sliders out to a huge covered balcony (perfect for year round enjoyment), dine-in kitchen offering wood laminate floors, newer fixtures & appliances, stylishly updated cabinets and handy laundry closet with nice front load washer/dryer. Down the hall youll find a king size master bedroom with walk in closet, nicely appointed bath & sizable 2nd bedroom. Additional features include FREE water/sewer/garbage & basic cable service, 1 reserved parking space & lots of guest parking. LETS TOUR!! Please contact my leasing agents Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 to schedule an appointment to view.



TERMS: 1st month rent of $1595.00 and security deposit of $1600 + $100 HOA move in fee due at signing. W/S/G & basic cable included. MOVE IN SPECIAL - half off first months rent if you sign an 18 month lease and move in by January 10th. OR $200.00 off the first months rent if you sign a 12 month lease and move in by January 31st. No smoking or pets please. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5096216)