Fairwood, WA
17519 149th Ave SE #D9
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

17519 149th Ave SE #D9

17519 149th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17519 149th Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
MOVE IN Special - Golf Course condo 2 bedroom and Available NOW! - Community Pool, Hot Tub, Court, Gym! - Welcome home to this great condo, Lots of Amenities! Stylishly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at sought after Fairway Greens features some upgrades such as nice appliances, flooring throughout & refaced kitchen cabinets, big covered balcony backing to the golf course, community pool with hot tub, sport court, play field & play toy, gym & trails. This top floor unit is centrally located close to shopping, schools and transportation. Entry with over sized closet leads into spacious open living area showcasing awesome floor to ceiling rock fireplace, mirrored wall that makes this large space feel even bigger, sliders out to a huge covered balcony (perfect for year round enjoyment), dine-in kitchen offering wood laminate floors, newer fixtures & appliances, stylishly updated cabinets and handy laundry closet with nice front load washer/dryer. Down the hall youll find a king size master bedroom with walk in closet, nicely appointed bath & sizable 2nd bedroom. Additional features include FREE water/sewer/garbage & basic cable service, 1 reserved parking space & lots of guest parking. LETS TOUR!! Please contact my leasing agents Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 to schedule an appointment to view.

TERMS: 1st month rent of $1595.00 and security deposit of $1600 + $100 HOA move in fee due at signing. W/S/G & basic cable included. MOVE IN SPECIAL - half off first months rent if you sign an 18 month lease and move in by January 10th. OR $200.00 off the first months rent if you sign a 12 month lease and move in by January 31st. No smoking or pets please. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 have any available units?
17519 149th Ave SE #D9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 have?
Some of 17519 149th Ave SE #D9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 currently offering any rent specials?
17519 149th Ave SE #D9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 pet-friendly?
No, 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 offer parking?
Yes, 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 offers parking.
Does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 have a pool?
Yes, 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 has a pool.
Does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 have accessible units?
No, 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 does not have accessible units.
Does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17519 149th Ave SE #D9 does not have units with air conditioning.
