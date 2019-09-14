17124 Parkside Way SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/15/19 Beautiful 5 bedrooms inside Petrovitsky Park - Property Id: 153838



New AC and wired for generator hookup. 5 Bedrooms, 2.75 Baths, main floor bedroom can be used as den/office. Kitchen has granite tiled breakfast bar, SS appliances, lg. eating area . Back yard has patio, garden area, and a garden bed on the side of the house. Extra space up stairs for exercise/study area, ladder to lighted attic w/ loads of storage. Large garage has shop area with work bench & shelving. Walk to parks and schools. 5mins to Safeway & LA Fitness. 15 mins to The Landing. Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

