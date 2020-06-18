16915 166th Pl SE

Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park. The house features lovely spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island, living room/dining room combination overlooking a fenced side yard. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, generous sized bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower and large his/her vanity sinks. Open living and dining room space with fireplace in living room. Nice sized master suite with walk in closet space. Fully fenced side yard with patio. Attached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. No smoking allowed.
COMMUNITY NAME: Woodside at McGarvey Park
YEAR BUILT: 2003
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Highlands| Middle/Jr High: McKight | High: Renton Sr
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage
HEATING
Gas Forced Air
UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2500 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY No Pets
EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
You can apply here
(RLNE5845409)