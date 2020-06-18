All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 16915 166th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
16915 166th Pl SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

16915 166th Pl SE

16915 166th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16915 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park. The house features lovely spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island, living room/dining room combination overlooking a fenced side yard. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, generous sized bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower and large his/her vanity sinks. Open living and dining room space with fireplace in living room. Nice sized master suite with walk in closet space. Fully fenced side yard with patio. Attached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. No smoking allowed.

COMMUNITY NAME: Woodside at McGarvey Park

YEAR BUILT: 2003

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Highlands| Middle/Jr High: McKight | High: Renton Sr

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2500 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY No Pets

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
You can apply here

(RLNE5845409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16915 166th Pl SE have any available units?
16915 166th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 16915 166th Pl SE have?
Some of 16915 166th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16915 166th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
16915 166th Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16915 166th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16915 166th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 16915 166th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 16915 166th Pl SE does offer parking.
Does 16915 166th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16915 166th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16915 166th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 16915 166th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 16915 166th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 16915 166th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16915 166th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16915 166th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16915 166th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16915 166th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA
Frederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College