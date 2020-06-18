16915 166th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park. The house features lovely spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island, living room/dining room combination overlooking a fenced side yard. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, generous sized bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower and large his/her vanity sinks. Open living and dining room space with fireplace in living room. Nice sized master suite with walk in closet space. Fully fenced side yard with patio. Attached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. No smoking allowed.



COMMUNITY NAME: Woodside at McGarvey Park



YEAR BUILT: 2003



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Highlands| Middle/Jr High: McKight | High: Renton Sr



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 Car Attached Garage



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

No Utilities Included



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2500 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY No Pets



(RLNE5845409)