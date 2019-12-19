All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

15220 SE 179th St

15220 Southeast 179th Street
Location

15220 Southeast 179th Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
15220 SE 179th St Available 01/15/20 FOUR BEDROOM MID-ENTRY LOCATED IN CANDLEWOOD RIDGE - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom, 1880 square foot mid-entry in the Candlewood Ridge neighborhood of Fairwood in South East Renton. This property is minutes from shopping and dining and is great for commuting as it is a short drive to drive to Hwy 167, Hwy 18 and I-405.

Updates to the house were made last year and include; carpet and paint throughout, tile entry, vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, remodeled bathroom upstairs and washer & dryer. Update being made this year is new kitchen appliances.

The dining area, kitchen and upstairs hallway have unique sky lights. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and a bay window. The downstairs rec room has a wood stove and slider door that opens up to a deck and fully fenced backyard.

TERMS: Available now January 15, 2020 or possibly sooner. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $2,195.00 and a refundable deposit of $2,200.00. Owner will consider one or two small dogs under 30 lbs case by case with an additional refundable deposit of $500.00 per pet. No cats. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE4296286)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
