Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
14717 SE 172nd
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:08 AM

14717 SE 172nd

14717 Southeast 172nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14717 Southeast 172nd Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
SHARED HOME. Looking for a single tenant as ROOMMATE to move into a master suite in this spacious golf course home, on the 17th fairway. Features newer white vinyl windows & sliders throughout, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new roof, Spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and cozy gas fireplace. Formal dining room with slider to big backyard patio on the 17th fairway! Light & bright, remodeled kitchen with Corian slab counter tops, double sink, double oven, pantry & eating area. Spacious family room with 2nd slider to big patio on golf course. Double doors into over- sized master bedroom. Please send email request or text for showing appointment.
> 6 month lease
> Background and credit check at $38.95 (non-refundable)
> FICO score has to be above 640
> require most recent income documents: recent paycheck stubs, last year W2 (3 times of rent)
> bank statements to support income and reserve criteria (4 times of rent)
> Move-in fee: first month's rent, $500 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee
> Tenants pay HALF of all utilities including $30 landscaping fee
> no smoking unit
> No pet
> Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 SE 172nd have any available units?
14717 SE 172nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 14717 SE 172nd have?
Some of 14717 SE 172nd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 SE 172nd currently offering any rent specials?
14717 SE 172nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 SE 172nd pet-friendly?
No, 14717 SE 172nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 14717 SE 172nd offer parking?
No, 14717 SE 172nd does not offer parking.
Does 14717 SE 172nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14717 SE 172nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 SE 172nd have a pool?
No, 14717 SE 172nd does not have a pool.
Does 14717 SE 172nd have accessible units?
No, 14717 SE 172nd does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 SE 172nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14717 SE 172nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14717 SE 172nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14717 SE 172nd does not have units with air conditioning.
