14717 SE 172nd

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

SHARED HOME. Looking for a single tenant as ROOMMATE to move into a master suite in this spacious golf course home, on the 17th fairway. Features newer white vinyl windows & sliders throughout, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new roof, Spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and cozy gas fireplace. Formal dining room with slider to big backyard patio on the 17th fairway! Light & bright, remodeled kitchen with Corian slab counter tops, double sink, double oven, pantry & eating area. Spacious family room with 2nd slider to big patio on golf course. Double doors into over- sized master bedroom. Please send email request or text for showing appointment.

> 6 month lease

> Background and credit check at $38.95 (non-refundable)

> FICO score has to be above 640

> require most recent income documents: recent paycheck stubs, last year W2 (3 times of rent)

> bank statements to support income and reserve criteria (4 times of rent)

> Move-in fee: first month's rent, $500 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee

> Tenants pay HALF of all utilities including $30 landscaping fee

> no smoking unit

> No pet

> Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.