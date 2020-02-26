14509 SE 188th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Renton Home - Available 2/1! Start a new year in your beautiful new home. Enjoy 2,440 square feet of space and comfort with 5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. A large living room opens to an elegant gas fireplace, which leads to the stainless steel and granite clad kitchen. A formal dining room just beyond the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The ample family room downstairs opens to the fenced backyard. A brand new deck off the kitchen will be complete just in time for your move in! 2 car attached garage allows for easy keeping of your vehicles. A lovely walking trail steps away from home. Easy access to Boeing, freeways, Seattle, and all that the Eastside has to offer. One cat or one small dog OK with $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To view this beautiful property, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



