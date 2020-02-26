All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

14509 SE 188th Way

14509 Southeast 188th Way · No Longer Available
Location

14509 Southeast 188th Way, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renton Home - Available 2/1! Start a new year in your beautiful new home. Enjoy 2,440 square feet of space and comfort with 5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. A large living room opens to an elegant gas fireplace, which leads to the stainless steel and granite clad kitchen. A formal dining room just beyond the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The ample family room downstairs opens to the fenced backyard. A brand new deck off the kitchen will be complete just in time for your move in! 2 car attached garage allows for easy keeping of your vehicles. A lovely walking trail steps away from home. Easy access to Boeing, freeways, Seattle, and all that the Eastside has to offer. One cat or one small dog OK with $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To view this beautiful property, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#rentonrentals #boeing #rentonlanding #seattlerentals #avenueoneresidential

(RLNE5484500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14509 SE 188th Way have any available units?
14509 SE 188th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 14509 SE 188th Way have?
Some of 14509 SE 188th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14509 SE 188th Way currently offering any rent specials?
14509 SE 188th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14509 SE 188th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14509 SE 188th Way is pet friendly.
Does 14509 SE 188th Way offer parking?
Yes, 14509 SE 188th Way offers parking.
Does 14509 SE 188th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14509 SE 188th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14509 SE 188th Way have a pool?
No, 14509 SE 188th Way does not have a pool.
Does 14509 SE 188th Way have accessible units?
No, 14509 SE 188th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14509 SE 188th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14509 SE 188th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14509 SE 188th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14509 SE 188th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

