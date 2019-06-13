All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 14112 SE 154th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
14112 SE 154th Pl
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

14112 SE 154th Pl

14112 Southeast 154th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14112 Southeast 154th Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Spacious and Unique Home, Fantastic Outdoor Space! - This spacious home offered by T-Square Properties is move-in-ready with newer paint and carpets. There are four great sized bedrooms upstairs including a spacious master with 5-piece bath with walk in closet. But that's not it, this home has a great basement space with a bonus room, office area, and additional bed/bath. Fantastic commuter location close to Hwy-169. With two fabulous decks creating a wonderful outdoor retreat for all your Friends and Family this Spring.

SQFT: 2750

YEAR BUILT: 2000

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Renton

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Tiffany Park
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Nelsen Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Lindbergh High

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

PET POLICY: NO PETS

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500.00
Refundable Security Deposit of $2450.
Application Fee: $45.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4012992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14112 SE 154th Pl have any available units?
14112 SE 154th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 14112 SE 154th Pl have?
Some of 14112 SE 154th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14112 SE 154th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14112 SE 154th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14112 SE 154th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14112 SE 154th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14112 SE 154th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14112 SE 154th Pl offers parking.
Does 14112 SE 154th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14112 SE 154th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14112 SE 154th Pl have a pool?
No, 14112 SE 154th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14112 SE 154th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14112 SE 154th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14112 SE 154th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14112 SE 154th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14112 SE 154th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14112 SE 154th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood Apartments with PoolsFairwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairwood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Artondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College