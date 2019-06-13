14112 SE 154th Pl

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Spacious and Unique Home, Fantastic Outdoor Space! - This spacious home offered by T-Square Properties is move-in-ready with newer paint and carpets. There are four great sized bedrooms upstairs including a spacious master with 5-piece bath with walk in closet. But that's not it, this home has a great basement space with a bonus room, office area, and additional bed/bath. Fantastic commuter location close to Hwy-169. With two fabulous decks creating a wonderful outdoor retreat for all your Friends and Family this Spring.
SQFT: 2750
YEAR BUILT: 2000
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Renton
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Tiffany Park
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Nelsen Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Lindbergh High
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
PET POLICY: NO PETS
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500.00
Refundable Security Deposit of $2450.
Application Fee: $45.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
(RLNE4012992)