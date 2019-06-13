14112 SE 154th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!! Spacious and Unique Home, Fantastic Outdoor Space! - This spacious home offered by T-Square Properties is move-in-ready with newer paint and carpets. There are four great sized bedrooms upstairs including a spacious master with 5-piece bath with walk in closet. But that's not it, this home has a great basement space with a bonus room, office area, and additional bed/bath. Fantastic commuter location close to Hwy-169. With two fabulous decks creating a wonderful outdoor retreat for all your Friends and Family this Spring.



SQFT: 2750



YEAR BUILT: 2000



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Renton



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Tiffany Park

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Nelsen Middle

HIGH SCHOOL: Lindbergh High



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



PET POLICY: NO PETS



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500.00

Refundable Security Deposit of $2450.

Application Fee: $45.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4012992)