1904 State Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Move-in Ready 4 bed 2 bath Home w/ New Carpet and Paint Throughout! - Welcome to this updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home that offers new carpet and paint throughout. On the main level you will find the spacious living room with gas fireplace, office, kitchen with nook area, full size bathroom and storage area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and the 2nd bathroom. The basement offers a 4th bedroom, utility room with washer and dryer hook ups and additional large storage areas. This home sits on a large fully fenced corner lot and is located close to parks, shopping, I5, bus lines and has plenty of parking options.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



