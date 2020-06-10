All apartments in Everett
1904 State Street
1904 State Street

1904 State Street · (425) 224-5516 ext. 1008
Location

1904 State Street, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 State Street · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move-in Ready 4 bed 2 bath Home w/ New Carpet and Paint Throughout! - Welcome to this updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home that offers new carpet and paint throughout. On the main level you will find the spacious living room with gas fireplace, office, kitchen with nook area, full size bathroom and storage area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and the 2nd bathroom. The basement offers a 4th bedroom, utility room with washer and dryer hook ups and additional large storage areas. This home sits on a large fully fenced corner lot and is located close to parks, shopping, I5, bus lines and has plenty of parking options.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5782950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 State Street have any available units?
1904 State Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 State Street have?
Some of 1904 State Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1904 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1904 State Street does offer parking.
Does 1904 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 State Street have a pool?
No, 1904 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
