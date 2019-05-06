All apartments in Enetai
2812 Hayton St.

2812 Hayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Hayton Street, Enetai, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to ferry, downtown, shopping, schools and hospital. This fully remodeled home sits on a huge 10890 square foot lot. Featuring newer appliances including washer and dryer and a deck right outside of the kitchen which leads to the huge back yard! Great for outdoor entertaining! This home is on a septic with an additional $25 per month charge in lieu of sewer. This is a pet friendly home with an additional $500 security deposit and pet screening.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Hayton St. have any available units?
2812 Hayton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
What amenities does 2812 Hayton St. have?
Some of 2812 Hayton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Hayton St. currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Hayton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Hayton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Hayton St. is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Hayton St. offer parking?
No, 2812 Hayton St. does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Hayton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 Hayton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Hayton St. have a pool?
No, 2812 Hayton St. does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Hayton St. have accessible units?
No, 2812 Hayton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Hayton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Hayton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Hayton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Hayton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
