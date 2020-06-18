205 W Mt Baker Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Peaceful home in a quiet Cul-de-sac! - This 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home is clean and ready for you! This home is maintained by caring owners, and is located in a very peaceful spot in Ellensburg. Take a short drive down Water street right into the heart of historic downtown Ellensburg! Enjoy the private back yard with many fruit trees including peaches, cherry, and apple! 2 car garage with automatic opener. Natural Gas forced air furnace and hot water heater. Comes with all appliances including Washer/Dryer. Please visit our website EburgRentals.com to check out the virtual tour video, or to apply today! Pets considered.



