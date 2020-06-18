All apartments in Ellensburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

205 W Mt Baker Ct

205 West Mount Baker Court · No Longer Available
Location

205 West Mount Baker Court, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Peaceful home in a quiet Cul-de-sac! - This 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home is clean and ready for you! This home is maintained by caring owners, and is located in a very peaceful spot in Ellensburg. Take a short drive down Water street right into the heart of historic downtown Ellensburg! Enjoy the private back yard with many fruit trees including peaches, cherry, and apple! 2 car garage with automatic opener. Natural Gas forced air furnace and hot water heater. Comes with all appliances including Washer/Dryer. Please visit our website EburgRentals.com to check out the virtual tour video, or to apply today! Pets considered.

(RLNE2571618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W Mt Baker Ct have any available units?
205 W Mt Baker Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellensburg, WA.
Is 205 W Mt Baker Ct currently offering any rent specials?
205 W Mt Baker Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W Mt Baker Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 W Mt Baker Ct is pet friendly.
Does 205 W Mt Baker Ct offer parking?
Yes, 205 W Mt Baker Ct does offer parking.
Does 205 W Mt Baker Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 W Mt Baker Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W Mt Baker Ct have a pool?
No, 205 W Mt Baker Ct does not have a pool.
Does 205 W Mt Baker Ct have accessible units?
No, 205 W Mt Baker Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W Mt Baker Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 W Mt Baker Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 W Mt Baker Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 W Mt Baker Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
