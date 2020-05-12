Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5406 122nd Ave East Available 01/01/19 Edgewood grand home, two living areas, kitchens, 5 bedrooms 3360 s/f; Available January 1st - Welcome home to this Edgewood gem! Nestled in the trees on the east side of Edgewood/Milton area with views of the valley! The property is ideal for an extended family as it has a MIL suite. The main floor features a nice private entry, a large living & dining room space with great windows of the valley views and lots of extra light. A lovely kitchen with all appliances, also on this floor are two bedrooms and a den area with french doors to the large wrap around deck. The top floor is the spacious master suite with a full bathroom, the bonus is the make up vanity off the bathroom area and a slider to the private deck for morning coffee/tea with a great view. The lower floor offers two more bedrooms, a 2nd living room, dining area and kitchenette with stove and small refrigerator, great for those holiday and entertaining family/friends. Slider to the small yard! A laundry room with washer and dryer and extra storage/pantry. A two car garage with great parking in the driveway for multiple cars. Please drive by the home location, if you like the area please call Dawnette 253.261.7154 or Misty 206.841.8527 for a private showing.



View the 3D video: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AwPJjrGaRoH&guides=0&play=1&lp=1&ts=1



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-509-9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3777986)