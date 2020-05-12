All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, WA
5406 122nd Ave East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5406 122nd Ave East

5406 122nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

5406 122nd Avenue East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
5406 122nd Ave East Available 01/01/19 Edgewood grand home, two living areas, kitchens, 5 bedrooms 3360 s/f; Available January 1st - Welcome home to this Edgewood gem! Nestled in the trees on the east side of Edgewood/Milton area with views of the valley! The property is ideal for an extended family as it has a MIL suite. The main floor features a nice private entry, a large living & dining room space with great windows of the valley views and lots of extra light. A lovely kitchen with all appliances, also on this floor are two bedrooms and a den area with french doors to the large wrap around deck. The top floor is the spacious master suite with a full bathroom, the bonus is the make up vanity off the bathroom area and a slider to the private deck for morning coffee/tea with a great view. The lower floor offers two more bedrooms, a 2nd living room, dining area and kitchenette with stove and small refrigerator, great for those holiday and entertaining family/friends. Slider to the small yard! A laundry room with washer and dryer and extra storage/pantry. A two car garage with great parking in the driveway for multiple cars. Please drive by the home location, if you like the area please call Dawnette 253.261.7154 or Misty 206.841.8527 for a private showing.

View the 3D video: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AwPJjrGaRoH&guides=0&play=1&lp=1&ts=1

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-509-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3777986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 122nd Ave East have any available units?
5406 122nd Ave East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 5406 122nd Ave East have?
Some of 5406 122nd Ave East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 122nd Ave East currently offering any rent specials?
5406 122nd Ave East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 122nd Ave East pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 122nd Ave East is pet friendly.
Does 5406 122nd Ave East offer parking?
Yes, 5406 122nd Ave East does offer parking.
Does 5406 122nd Ave East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5406 122nd Ave East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 122nd Ave East have a pool?
No, 5406 122nd Ave East does not have a pool.
Does 5406 122nd Ave East have accessible units?
No, 5406 122nd Ave East does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 122nd Ave East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 122nd Ave East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 122nd Ave East have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 122nd Ave East does not have units with air conditioning.
