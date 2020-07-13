11022 28th Street East

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3227sf 4bed, 2.25 bath on large lot. Inside you will find a gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops & tile backsplash, hardwood floors & vaulted ceilings. Downstairs features rare main floor master bedroom, rec/bonus room & large storage area. Large sun deck overlooks private backyard, great for entertaining. Oversized driveway plus 3 car garage & room for RV parking.



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



