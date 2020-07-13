All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 11022 28th Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, WA
/
11022 28th Street East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11022 28th Street East

11022 28th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11022 28th Street East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3227sf 4bed, 2.25 bath on large lot. Inside you will find a gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops & tile backsplash, hardwood floors & vaulted ceilings. Downstairs features rare main floor master bedroom, rec/bonus room & large storage area. Large sun deck overlooks private backyard, great for entertaining. Oversized driveway plus 3 car garage & room for RV parking.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11022 28th Street East have any available units?
11022 28th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 11022 28th Street East have?
Some of 11022 28th Street East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11022 28th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
11022 28th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11022 28th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 11022 28th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 11022 28th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 11022 28th Street East offers parking.
Does 11022 28th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11022 28th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11022 28th Street East have a pool?
No, 11022 28th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 11022 28th Street East have accessible units?
No, 11022 28th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 11022 28th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 11022 28th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11022 28th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 11022 28th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE
Edgewood, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewood Cheap Places
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WA
Spanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College