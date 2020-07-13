10424 11th Street Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this outstanding opportunity to live in a newly built home with all the amenities! The modern kitchen with a walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, bright white cabinets, and gleaming granite counters is the perfect location for you to try out all those tasty recipes you’ve been saving and quickly become a master chef. Your house will be the go-to location for dinner parties with the open layout into the living room featuring a fireplace to create the ideal ambiance. The sliding glass door allows you to easily take the party outdoors into your fully fenced backyard perfect for an evening bonfire or an afternoon of playing catch. The extra bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor makes the perfect guest suite so you’ll have plenty of space for visits from family and friends. Upstairs you’ll find a huge loft area ideal for a playroom, home office, or hobby area! The expansive master suite featuring a romantic double sided fireplace and sitting area is the perfect retreat to escape and relax after a busy day. This will not last long, inquire today to be notified once this property is ready for showings!