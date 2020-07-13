All apartments in Edgewood
10424 11th Street Ct E
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:59 PM

10424 11th Street Ct E

10424 11th Street Ct E
Location

10424 11th Street Ct E, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this outstanding opportunity to live in a newly built home with all the amenities! The modern kitchen with a walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, bright white cabinets, and gleaming granite counters is the perfect location for you to try out all those tasty recipes you’ve been saving and quickly become a master chef. Your house will be the go-to location for dinner parties with the open layout into the living room featuring a fireplace to create the ideal ambiance. The sliding glass door allows you to easily take the party outdoors into your fully fenced backyard perfect for an evening bonfire or an afternoon of playing catch. The extra bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor makes the perfect guest suite so you’ll have plenty of space for visits from family and friends. Upstairs you’ll find a huge loft area ideal for a playroom, home office, or hobby area! The expansive master suite featuring a romantic double sided fireplace and sitting area is the perfect retreat to escape and relax after a busy day. This will not last long, inquire today to be notified once this property is ready for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 11th Street Ct E have any available units?
10424 11th Street Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 10424 11th Street Ct E have?
Some of 10424 11th Street Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 11th Street Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
10424 11th Street Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 11th Street Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 10424 11th Street Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 10424 11th Street Ct E offer parking?
No, 10424 11th Street Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 10424 11th Street Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10424 11th Street Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 11th Street Ct E have a pool?
No, 10424 11th Street Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 10424 11th Street Ct E have accessible units?
No, 10424 11th Street Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 11th Street Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10424 11th Street Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 11th Street Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 11th Street Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
