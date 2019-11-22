All apartments in Eastmont
4627 127th Pl SE
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
4627 127th Pl SE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:18 PM

4627 127th Pl SE

4627 127th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4627 127th Place Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Updated One Level home is located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac, and includes 3 Bedrooms and 1.75 Bathrooms. Property features all Wood Laminate Flooring throughout, a Kitchen that is open and has Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Tile Counters, Tile Backsplash and Breakfast Bar, and is open to the Family room which features a Gas Fireplace. Master Bedroom with On-Suite Bathroom with Double Vanity and Standing Shower, all bedrooms have Ceiling Fans for extra comfort. This home also features an over sized Deck for entertaining, a Large Bonus room and a Two Car Garage. Located just East of Silver Lake, this home provides plenty of serenity while still being close to Mill Creek, Everett, Snohomish and easy access to I-5 and Hwy 9.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,795 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: Two Pets Maximum, under 40lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,265 | Security Deposit $2,265 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Fireplace, Fenced Backyard, Extra Storage, Garage, Dogs only 40lbs or under, Cats only spayed or neutered., no puppies or kittens, no agressive breeds, pet fee and deposit required, Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
