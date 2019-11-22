4627 127th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Updated One Level home is located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac, and includes 3 Bedrooms and 1.75 Bathrooms. Property features all Wood Laminate Flooring throughout, a Kitchen that is open and has Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Tile Counters, Tile Backsplash and Breakfast Bar, and is open to the Family room which features a Gas Fireplace. Master Bedroom with On-Suite Bathroom with Double Vanity and Standing Shower, all bedrooms have Ceiling Fans for extra comfort. This home also features an over sized Deck for entertaining, a Large Bonus room and a Two Car Garage. Located just East of Silver Lake, this home provides plenty of serenity while still being close to Mill Creek, Everett, Snohomish and easy access to I-5 and Hwy 9.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,795 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Two Pets Maximum, under 40lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,265 | Security Deposit $2,265 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



