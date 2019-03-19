Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4308 127th Pl SE Available 04/15/19 Application Pending! Newly remodeled single story home with HUGE backyard & TONS of parking!!! - Stunning newly remodeled home peacefully located in a well maintained community. Spacious open layout offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. New bamboo floors throughout all living areas except bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with loads of counter space and a beautiful island. Bathrooms feature new vanities, and double headed extra-large shower. Entertainment sized patio, large secluded back yard that backs up to a greenbelt for extra privacy. Large 2 car garage and 2 car carport. Room for RV. No washer/dryer provided, hook-up only. Minutes to I-5 and Hwy. 9.



SQ. FT: 1,401



Year Built: 1948



County: Snohomish



Community/Complex: Autumn View



School District: Everett



Elementary School: Penny Creek



Junior High/Middle School: Gateway



High School: Henry Jackson



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



Pet Policy: Additional deposit per pet required. Cats & Dogs allowed with approval.



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Included in Rent: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $1,700.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Fee: $250.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



