4308 127th Pl SE Available 04/15/19 Application Pending! Newly remodeled single story home with HUGE backyard & TONS of parking!!! - Stunning newly remodeled home peacefully located in a well maintained community. Spacious open layout offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. New bamboo floors throughout all living areas except bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with loads of counter space and a beautiful island. Bathrooms feature new vanities, and double headed extra-large shower. Entertainment sized patio, large secluded back yard that backs up to a greenbelt for extra privacy. Large 2 car garage and 2 car carport. Room for RV. No washer/dryer provided, hook-up only. Minutes to I-5 and Hwy. 9.
SQ. FT: 1,401
Year Built: 1948
County: Snohomish
Community/Complex: Autumn View
School District: Everett
Elementary School: Penny Creek
Junior High/Middle School: Gateway
High School: Henry Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
Pet Policy: Additional deposit per pet required. Cats & Dogs allowed with approval.
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Included in Rent: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,700.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $250.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email
inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
www.tsquaremanagement.com
