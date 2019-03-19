All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4308 127th Pl SE

4308 127th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4308 127th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4308 127th Pl SE Available 04/15/19 Application Pending! Newly remodeled single story home with HUGE backyard & TONS of parking!!! - Stunning newly remodeled home peacefully located in a well maintained community. Spacious open layout offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. New bamboo floors throughout all living areas except bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with loads of counter space and a beautiful island. Bathrooms feature new vanities, and double headed extra-large shower. Entertainment sized patio, large secluded back yard that backs up to a greenbelt for extra privacy. Large 2 car garage and 2 car carport. Room for RV. No washer/dryer provided, hook-up only. Minutes to I-5 and Hwy. 9.

SQ. FT: 1,401

Year Built: 1948

County: Snohomish

Community/Complex: Autumn View

School District: Everett

Elementary School: Penny Creek

Junior High/Middle School: Gateway

High School: Henry Jackson

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

Pet Policy: Additional deposit per pet required. Cats & Dogs allowed with approval.

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Included in Rent: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,700.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $250.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email
inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4741250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 127th Pl SE have any available units?
4308 127th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 4308 127th Pl SE have?
Some of 4308 127th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 127th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
4308 127th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 127th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 127th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 4308 127th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 4308 127th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 4308 127th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 127th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 127th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 4308 127th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 4308 127th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 4308 127th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 127th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 127th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 127th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 127th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
