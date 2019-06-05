All apartments in Eastmont
3522 99th St SE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

3522 99th St SE

3522 99th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3522 99th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3522 99th St SE Available 08/05/19 Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Spacious four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with approximately 2450 sq. ft. and a 2 car garage. Features include hardwood floors, open entry, formal living and dining with family room off kitchen. Large family room has wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with garden window, slider to backyard and large over sized deck, great for entertaining. Washer/Dryer for the convenience of only. No smoking and no pets. AB/KIO/PTS.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

