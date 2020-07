Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move In March 1st!! Home has newer flooring, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Three bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Master has attached 3/4 bathroom with amazing oversized shower, full hallway bathroom upstairs and bathroom downstairs in oversized laundry room. Lower level rec room is HUGE. Two car garage has it's own separate office with locking door. Outdoor parking offers enough room for Boat and RV. NO PETS/NO SMOKING