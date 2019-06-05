All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 2219 108th Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
2219 108th Street Southeast
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:05 PM

2219 108th Street Southeast

2219 108th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastmont
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2219 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Move-In Ready Tri-Level Near Silver Lake on a Dead End Street! You'll love the setting: quiet Cul-de-sac, established trees, babbling pond, huge treehouse, bountiful raised garden beds, fully fenced & space for an urban farm (if you want one)! Many recent updates throughout in 2016. New furnace, light fixtures, gas stove, BBQ gas line in '17. Open floor plan, lots of storage, great color palette, 3 big bedrooms up. RV/Boat Parking. NO HOA. Walk/Bike to everything in coveted Silver Lake area.
Move-In Ready Tri-Level Near Silver Lake on a Dead End Street! You'll love the setting: quiet Cul-de-sac, established trees, babbling pond, huge treehouse, bountiful raised garden beds, fully fenced & space for an urban farm (if you want one)! Many recent updates throughout in 2016. New furnace, light fixtures, gas stove, BBQ gas line in '17. Open floor plan, lots of storage, great color palette, 3 big bedrooms up. RV/Boat Parking. NO HOA. Walk/Bike to everything in coveted Silver Lake area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 108th Street Southeast have any available units?
2219 108th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
Is 2219 108th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2219 108th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 108th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2219 108th Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 2219 108th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2219 108th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 2219 108th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 108th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 108th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 2219 108th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2219 108th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2219 108th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 108th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 108th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 108th Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 108th Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastmont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEastmont Apartments with Garages
Eastmont Apartments with Washer-DryersEastmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastmont Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College