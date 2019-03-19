13009 37th Drive South East

Amenities

Welcome to another beautiful home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13009 37th Dr SE Everett WA. Enjoy the comfort this 5 bedrooms 3 bathroom open concept home provides. Vaulted ceiling, hardwoods floor all throughout the main level. Quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. Open, second floor loft serves as a bonus room. Don't miss it! Home is available on Nov 10, 2018, small pets under 25 lbs considered.Rent is $3200 + $7 processing fee and reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent. Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San luis at 206-240-8064. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/Seattle