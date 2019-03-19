All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 13009 37th Drive South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
13009 37th Drive South East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13009 37th Drive South East

13009 37th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13009 37th Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome to another beautiful home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13009 37th Dr SE Everett WA. Enjoy the comfort this 5 bedrooms 3 bathroom open concept home provides. Vaulted ceiling, hardwoods floor all throughout the main level. Quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. Open, second floor loft serves as a bonus room. Don't miss it! Home is available on Nov 10, 2018, small pets under 25 lbs considered.Rent is $3200 + $7 processing fee and reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent. Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San luis at 206-240-8064. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/Seattle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009 37th Drive South East have any available units?
13009 37th Drive South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 13009 37th Drive South East have?
Some of 13009 37th Drive South East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009 37th Drive South East currently offering any rent specials?
13009 37th Drive South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 37th Drive South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 13009 37th Drive South East is pet friendly.
Does 13009 37th Drive South East offer parking?
No, 13009 37th Drive South East does not offer parking.
Does 13009 37th Drive South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13009 37th Drive South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 37th Drive South East have a pool?
No, 13009 37th Drive South East does not have a pool.
Does 13009 37th Drive South East have accessible units?
No, 13009 37th Drive South East does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 37th Drive South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 13009 37th Drive South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13009 37th Drive South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 13009 37th Drive South East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Stevens, WA
Bothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAArlington, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College