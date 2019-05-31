All apartments in Eastmont
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
11409 35th Avenue Southeast
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

11409 35th Avenue Southeast

11409 35th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

11409 35th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11409 35th Avenue Southeast Available 06/15/19 Updated Silverlake home on a large Lot - Welcome to this beautiful, updated Silverlake home on a large nearly 1/4 acre lot! Kitchen features granite countertops, quality cabinets and a gas range. Master on main floor with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and a bonus room in downstairs finished basement. New flooring and paint. Hot water/radiant heating system. Large yard with a great deck. New roof in 2010. Close to Mill Creek town center, restaurants, shopping and more! Just had inspection and is available upon request.

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we will purchase the property, and lease it to you, at the listed rent, ask for more details!*

#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption

Broker reciprocity by ZipRealty Residential Brkg

(RLNE4821022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
11409 35th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 11409 35th Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11409 35th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
11409 35th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 35th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 11409 35th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 11409 35th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11409 35th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 11409 35th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 11409 35th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 11409 35th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11409 35th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 11409 35th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
