All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 10807 35th Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
10807 35th Ave Se
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

10807 35th Ave Se

10807 35th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastmont
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10807 35th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION of this fantastic 2,300 sq ft rambler in Silver Lake/South Everett. 2 Family/Rec rooms, formal living rm, spacious kitchen with newer equipment and large eating space. 4 bedrooms. Master w/pvt bath & walk-in closet. 2 full BA & a half bath. Nice utility room (Washer/Dryer). All this on a large 10,000 sqft, fully fenced yard with large entertainment size deck & 7 x 14 and utility shed. 2 car garage w/electric door opener. With a gate in the fence on side road, RV parking. www.Vizorpm.com
GREAT LOCATION of this fantastic 2,300 sq ft rambler in Silver Lake/South Everett. 2 Family/Rec rooms, formal living rm, spacious kitchen with newer equipment and large eating space. 4 bedrooms. Master w/pvt bath & walk-in closet. 2 full BA & a half bath. Nice utility room (Washer/Dryer). All this on a large 10,000 sqft, fully fenced yard with large entertainment size deck & 7 x 14 and utility shed. 2 car garage w/electric door opener. With a gate in the fence on side road, RV parking . www.VizorPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 35th Ave Se have any available units?
10807 35th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 10807 35th Ave Se have?
Some of 10807 35th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 35th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
10807 35th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 35th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 10807 35th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 10807 35th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 10807 35th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 10807 35th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10807 35th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 35th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 10807 35th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 10807 35th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 10807 35th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 35th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10807 35th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 10807 35th Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 10807 35th Ave Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastmont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEastmont Apartments with Garages
Eastmont Apartments with Washer-DryersEastmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastmont Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College