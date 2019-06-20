10807 35th Ave Se

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GREAT LOCATION of this fantastic 2,300 sq ft rambler in Silver Lake/South Everett. 2 Family/Rec rooms, formal living rm, spacious kitchen with newer equipment and large eating space. 4 bedrooms. Master w/pvt bath & walk-in closet. 2 full BA & a half bath. Nice utility room (Washer/Dryer). All this on a large 10,000 sqft, fully fenced yard with large entertainment size deck & 7 x 14 and utility shed. 2 car garage w/electric door opener. With a gate in the fence on side road, RV parking. www.Vizorpm.com

