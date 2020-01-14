Amenities

26736 NE Anderson St.



Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable two story 3 bedroom 2 bath farmhouse style home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School. Stroll into town for a meal or to the park or just to walk and enjoy the clean mountain air. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. French doors in family room open onto the back deck and grand view. Spacious kitchen (dishwasher) and dining area with large picture window. Laundry with washer/dryer. Two car garage with large built-in storage. $2,486.00/mo. - $2,000.00 security deposit. Discount for early payers. Pets on approval/deposit. No-smoking. full background check. Call Stewart at 206-310-7693 for appointment.

