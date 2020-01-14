All apartments in Duvall
26736 NE Anderson St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

26736 NE Anderson St.

26736 Northeast Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

26736 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
26736 NE Anderson St. - Property Id: 183143

Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable two story 3 bedroom 2 bath farmhouse style home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School. Stroll into town for a meal or to the park or just to walk and enjoy the clean mountain air. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. French doors in family room open onto the back deck and grand view. Spacious kitchen (dishwasher) and dining area with large picture window. Laundry with washer/dryer. Two car garage with large built-in storage. $2,486.00/mo. - $2,000.00 security deposit. Discount for early payers. Pets on approval/deposit. No-smoking. full background check. Call Stewart at 206-310-7693 for appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183143
Property Id 183143

(RLNE5378626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

