Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/14102-280th-lane-ne-1?p=Company



Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler in Parkwood Estates in Duvall. This home features an oversized yard including waterfall, vegetable garden, large deck, patio, and wood free standing Pergola great for entertaining. The large kitchen offers hardwood floors, high-end black appliances, custom cabinets, counters, and opens up to the dining area and back deck. The remodeled bathroom and master bath are gorgeous with several upgrades including granite counters, tile floors, custom paint, and shower. Formal living and dining rooms have custom paint and warm carpets great for relaxation. 1-car garage with small home office area. Close to schools, restaurants, and downtown.



Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Small/ medium size dog only considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management