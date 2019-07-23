All apartments in Duvall
Last updated July 23 2019 at 12:07 AM

14102 280th Lane NE

14102 280th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14102 280th Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/14102-280th-lane-ne-1?p=Company

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler in Parkwood Estates in Duvall. This home features an oversized yard including waterfall, vegetable garden, large deck, patio, and wood free standing Pergola great for entertaining. The large kitchen offers hardwood floors, high-end black appliances, custom cabinets, counters, and opens up to the dining area and back deck. The remodeled bathroom and master bath are gorgeous with several upgrades including granite counters, tile floors, custom paint, and shower. Formal living and dining rooms have custom paint and warm carpets great for relaxation. 1-car garage with small home office area. Close to schools, restaurants, and downtown.

Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Small/ medium size dog only considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

