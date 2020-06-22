All apartments in DuPont
3181 Brown Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3181 Brown Loop

3181 Brown Loop · (253) 964-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3181 Brown Loop, DuPont, WA 98327
Hoffman Hill Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3181 Brown Loop · Avail. Jul 10

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3181 Brown Loop Available 07/10/20 3181 Brown Loop - Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home back against a greenbelt. Home features beautiful hardwood floors, family room, formal dining and living room w/gas fireplace, loft/den upstairs, one bedroom downstairs off of living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas range, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, eating area, and large walk in pantry. Bathrooms have travetine tile. Large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet. 3-Car attached garage with a fully fenced, beautifully landscaped yard and landscaping is included in the rent. Please call 253-964-4400 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3181 Brown Loop have any available units?
3181 Brown Loop has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3181 Brown Loop have?
Some of 3181 Brown Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3181 Brown Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3181 Brown Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3181 Brown Loop pet-friendly?
No, 3181 Brown Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPont.
Does 3181 Brown Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3181 Brown Loop does offer parking.
Does 3181 Brown Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3181 Brown Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3181 Brown Loop have a pool?
No, 3181 Brown Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3181 Brown Loop have accessible units?
No, 3181 Brown Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3181 Brown Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3181 Brown Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3181 Brown Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3181 Brown Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
