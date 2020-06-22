1693 Burnside Place Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

DuPont 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage - DuPont, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo/townhome with 1 car attached garage. Adjacent to HOA maintained greenspace. Upper level unit with wide stair case. Covered outside balcony. Open kitchen/dining/living room area. Kitchen island with pantry. Full size stackable washer and dryer included. HOA maintains all exterior. No pets please.



Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: 1 year. Gross Household Monthly income: $5100. Security Deposit: $1750. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



