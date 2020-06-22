All apartments in DuPont
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1693 Burnside Place Unit C

1693 Burnside Place · No Longer Available
Location

1693 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA 98327
Hoffman Hill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DuPont 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage - DuPont, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo/townhome with 1 car attached garage. Adjacent to HOA maintained greenspace. Upper level unit with wide stair case. Covered outside balcony. Open kitchen/dining/living room area. Kitchen island with pantry. Full size stackable washer and dryer included. HOA maintains all exterior. No pets please.

Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: 1 year. Gross Household Monthly income: $5100. Security Deposit: $1750. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 Burnside Place Unit C have any available units?
1693 Burnside Place Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 1693 Burnside Place Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1693 Burnside Place Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 Burnside Place Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1693 Burnside Place Unit C is not pet friendly.
Does 1693 Burnside Place Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1693 Burnside Place Unit C does offer parking.
Does 1693 Burnside Place Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1693 Burnside Place Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 Burnside Place Unit C have a pool?
No, 1693 Burnside Place Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1693 Burnside Place Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1693 Burnside Place Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 Burnside Place Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1693 Burnside Place Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1693 Burnside Place Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1693 Burnside Place Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
