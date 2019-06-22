All apartments in Covington
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

26250 180th Ave SE

26250 180th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26250 180th Avenue Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Master bedroom with private bath - Property Id: 128323

Furnished Master bedroom on the second floor. Kitchen access, W/D, AC
Flexible month to month lease.
Looking for a single fully employed outside of the house roommate.
$950/mo including all utilities, WiFi
$950 security deposit refundable on the day of move out (providing no damage to premises, no bulky garbage left behind)
$35 criminal background check
$100 cleaning fee (mattress sanitized, pillows and comforter washed)
This is a shared house arrangement not suitable for parties or overnight guests
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128323
Property Id 128323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

