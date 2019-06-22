26250 180th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Master bedroom with private bath - Property Id: 128323



Furnished Master bedroom on the second floor. Kitchen access, W/D, AC

Flexible month to month lease.

Looking for a single fully employed outside of the house roommate.

$950/mo including all utilities, WiFi

$950 security deposit refundable on the day of move out (providing no damage to premises, no bulky garbage left behind)

$35 criminal background check

$100 cleaning fee (mattress sanitized, pillows and comforter washed)

This is a shared house arrangement not suitable for parties or overnight guests

No pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128323

