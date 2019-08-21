All apartments in Covington
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

25924 175th Place SE

25924 175th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25924 175th Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Foxwood Community 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Beautiful Large Fenced Yard 3 Car - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2060 sq ft home in desirable Foxwood Community. Located in cozy cul-de-sac for less traffic, but close to schools and amenities! 3 Car Garage! Open space kitchen and family room. Cozy gas fireplace for those cold winter days. Large master bedroom with remodeled 5 piece suite bath.
For an up-to-date status of this property visit our website at bpmangementdivision.com. This community has walking trails and playgrounds. Dog and Cat ok, would be ok for $50 more per month in rent and $500 additional security deposit. Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $2600 and $175.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with approval. Must be older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, pit bull, doberman, husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.This is a NO smoking Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities. Tenant Liability Insurance is Required. $35 application fee per adult to apply. Please note: Signing up on the wait-list is for showings only once the unit is vacant. It is NOT a wait list to apply. We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. Rental Terms: Rent: $2600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2600, Available 08/17/19 Pet Policy:Cats/Dogs C/B/C Contact us to schedule a showing. Call during business hours only please. Email anytime.

(RLNE5063487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25924 175th Place SE have any available units?
25924 175th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 25924 175th Place SE have?
Some of 25924 175th Place SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25924 175th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
25924 175th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25924 175th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25924 175th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 25924 175th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 25924 175th Place SE offers parking.
Does 25924 175th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25924 175th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25924 175th Place SE have a pool?
No, 25924 175th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 25924 175th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 25924 175th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25924 175th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25924 175th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25924 175th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25924 175th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
