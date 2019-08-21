25924 175th Place SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated playground fireplace

Foxwood Community 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Beautiful Large Fenced Yard 3 Car - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2060 sq ft home in desirable Foxwood Community. Located in cozy cul-de-sac for less traffic, but close to schools and amenities! 3 Car Garage! Open space kitchen and family room. Cozy gas fireplace for those cold winter days. Large master bedroom with remodeled 5 piece suite bath.

For an up-to-date status of this property visit our website at bpmangementdivision.com. This community has walking trails and playgrounds. Dog and Cat ok, would be ok for $50 more per month in rent and $500 additional security deposit. Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $2600 and $175.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with approval. Must be older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, pit bull, doberman, husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.This is a NO smoking Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities. Tenant Liability Insurance is Required. $35 application fee per adult to apply. Please note: Signing up on the wait-list is for showings only once the unit is vacant. It is NOT a wait list to apply. We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. Rental Terms: Rent: $2600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2600, Available 08/17/19 Pet Policy:Cats/Dogs C/B/C Contact us to schedule a showing. Call during business hours only please. Email anytime.



(RLNE5063487)