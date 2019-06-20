25764 174th Pl SE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION - This 2 story home in Foxwood is lovely in every way! Fresh paint throughout, new carpet and vinyl and new stainless kitchen appliances!



The open living and formal dining room have vaulted ceilings and large picture windows. Off the entry is the double door office. The kitchen and informal dining area are adjacent to the family room offering ample room for entertaining. The family room is spacious and has a gas fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are on the upper level and the master bedroom is complete with a private master bath. This home has a beautiful greenbelt back yard and large deck. Utility room and 2 car garage.



Bi-monthly yard maintenance included!



Terms: 12 Month Lease. First month's rent and security deposit at lease signing.

This is a no pet, no smoking property.



$40 non-refundable Application Fee per adult 18 and over.



On Line application - $40 per adult 18 and over, application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Please drive by first and then call to schedule a showing.



Please contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker - 206-909-5869



(RLNE3297005)