All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 25764 174th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, WA
/
25764 174th Pl SE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

25764 174th Pl SE

25764 174th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

25764 174th Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION - This 2 story home in Foxwood is lovely in every way! Fresh paint throughout, new carpet and vinyl and new stainless kitchen appliances!

The open living and formal dining room have vaulted ceilings and large picture windows. Off the entry is the double door office. The kitchen and informal dining area are adjacent to the family room offering ample room for entertaining. The family room is spacious and has a gas fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are on the upper level and the master bedroom is complete with a private master bath. This home has a beautiful greenbelt back yard and large deck. Utility room and 2 car garage.

Bi-monthly yard maintenance included!

Terms: 12 Month Lease. First month's rent and security deposit at lease signing.
This is a no pet, no smoking property.

$40 non-refundable Application Fee per adult 18 and over.

On Line application - $40 per adult 18 and over, application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Please drive by first and then call to schedule a showing.

Please contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker - 206-909-5869

(RLNE3297005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25764 174th Pl SE have any available units?
25764 174th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 25764 174th Pl SE have?
Some of 25764 174th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25764 174th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
25764 174th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25764 174th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 25764 174th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 25764 174th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 25764 174th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 25764 174th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25764 174th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25764 174th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 25764 174th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 25764 174th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 25764 174th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25764 174th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25764 174th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25764 174th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25764 174th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Covington 3 BedroomsCovington Apartments with Balcony
Covington Apartments with GarageCovington Apartments with Parking
Covington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Spanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College