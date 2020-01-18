All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 25506 156th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, WA
/
25506 156th Pl SE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

25506 156th Pl SE

25506 156th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

25506 156th Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
PENDING - Covington 2-Story with Master on Main - PENDING
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom
2390 square feet
Living/Dining room
Office/den/bedroom
Family room
Kitchen eating area
Walk in closets
Skylights
Architectual style windows
Stainless steel appliances
Tile backsplash
Wainscoting in Dining area
Gas Furnace

Appliances included:
Glasstop stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Washer
Dryer

Parking:
2 car garage
Driveway

Amenities:

About the neighborhood:
Prestige Parke Division Two
Close to schools, parks and trails, Costco, Hospitals and access to Hwy 167 and Hwy 18 close by

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Covington Elementary
Middle School: Mattson
High School: Kentwood

$2250.00 Monthly Rent
$1850.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$500.00 Additional charges will be added for one approved dog, no cats, size and breed restrictions, ask agent for details
$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5267384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25506 156th Pl SE have any available units?
25506 156th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 25506 156th Pl SE have?
Some of 25506 156th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25506 156th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
25506 156th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25506 156th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25506 156th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 25506 156th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 25506 156th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 25506 156th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25506 156th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25506 156th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 25506 156th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 25506 156th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 25506 156th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25506 156th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25506 156th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25506 156th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25506 156th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Covington 3 BedroomsCovington Apartments with Balcony
Covington Apartments with GarageCovington Apartments with Parking
Covington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Spanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College