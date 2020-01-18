25506 156th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

PENDING - Covington 2-Story with Master on Main - PENDING

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom

2390 square feet

Living/Dining room

Office/den/bedroom

Family room

Kitchen eating area

Walk in closets

Skylights

Architectual style windows

Stainless steel appliances

Tile backsplash

Wainscoting in Dining area

Gas Furnace



Appliances included:

Glasstop stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Washer

Dryer



Parking:

2 car garage

Driveway



Amenities:



About the neighborhood:

Prestige Parke Division Two

Close to schools, parks and trails, Costco, Hospitals and access to Hwy 167 and Hwy 18 close by



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Covington Elementary

Middle School: Mattson

High School: Kentwood



$2250.00 Monthly Rent

$1850.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$500.00 Additional charges will be added for one approved dog, no cats, size and breed restrictions, ask agent for details

$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Cats Allowed



