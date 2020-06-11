All apartments in Covington
Last updated June 11 2020

25430 156th Place SE

25430 156th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25430 156th Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unique and Spacious Home in Covington Master Bedroom on Main Floor - Bigger than it looks from the street, this 2458 sq ft, three bedroom includes the master bedroom located on the main floor with a well appointed 5-piece master bath.

Click or copy & paste link in browser for 3D Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AwL8gnggg3r&guides=0&play-1&ts=1&lp=1

A nice etched front door leads you to a den and formal dining room with coved ceiling and crown molding with wainscot. Keep going and you enter the great room with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and a big ceiling fan for your comfort. The attached kitchen has wood cabinets, walk-in pantry and new dishwasher with open floor plan for entertaining. Upstairs is two spacious bedrooms, one bath and bonus room for use as an additional bedroom or media area.

This charmer has had all new floors, all new countertops with sink mostly new window treatments, and brand new interior paint thru out. There is a 2-car garage and fully-fenced yard in the back. There is a utility room with washer and dryer hook ups only.

This is a great location with a new elementary school across the street, both high school and middle school within walking distance. If you are looking for a unique floor plan and spacious living, this is the house for you.

No smoking/vaping. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

(RLNE4589156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

