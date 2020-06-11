25430 156th Place SE

Amenities

Unique and Spacious Home in Covington Master Bedroom on Main Floor - Bigger than it looks from the street, this 2458 sq ft, three bedroom includes the master bedroom located on the main floor with a well appointed 5-piece master bath.



A nice etched front door leads you to a den and formal dining room with coved ceiling and crown molding with wainscot. Keep going and you enter the great room with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and a big ceiling fan for your comfort. The attached kitchen has wood cabinets, walk-in pantry and new dishwasher with open floor plan for entertaining. Upstairs is two spacious bedrooms, one bath and bonus room for use as an additional bedroom or media area.



This charmer has had all new floors, all new countertops with sink mostly new window treatments, and brand new interior paint thru out. There is a 2-car garage and fully-fenced yard in the back. There is a utility room with washer and dryer hook ups only.



This is a great location with a new elementary school across the street, both high school and middle school within walking distance. If you are looking for a unique floor plan and spacious living, this is the house for you.



No smoking/vaping. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



