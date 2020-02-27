25233 161st Place SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

435- Beautiful Covington Home **$1000 MOVE IN SPECIAL** - A must see home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area, Crofton Heights. Enjoy your new home, with refinished wood floors, new paint throughout with a modern color scheme, stainless appliances and vaulted ceilings. Boasting with a formal dining area, additional family room and fully fenced yard! This home is conveniently located near all schools K-12, and walking distance to Kentwood High School. Did I mention how close this property is to all major shopping centers such as Costco, Fred Meyer and Walmart, just a short 5 minute drive. Commute for work? No problem, HWY 18 is just a few minutes up the street providing access to all other freeways such as 167 and I-5. Lastly, no time for yard work? No problem, Landscaping is included with this property for no additional charge to you!



What are you waiting for? Call to schedule a showing today 253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com



(RLNE5343152)