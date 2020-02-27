25233 161st Place SE

Amenities
435- Beautiful Covington Home **$1000 MOVE IN SPECIAL** - A must see home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area, Crofton Heights. Enjoy your new home, with refinished wood floors, new paint throughout with a modern color scheme, stainless appliances and vaulted ceilings. Boasting with a formal dining area, additional family room and fully fenced yard! This home is conveniently located near all schools K-12, and walking distance to Kentwood High School. Did I mention how close this property is to all major shopping centers such as Costco, Fred Meyer and Walmart, just a short 5 minute drive. Commute for work? No problem, HWY 18 is just a few minutes up the street providing access to all other freeways such as 167 and I-5. Lastly, no time for yard work? No problem, Landscaping is included with this property for no additional charge to you!
What are you waiting for? Call to schedule a showing today 253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com
(RLNE5343152)