Covington, WA
25233 161st Place SE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

25233 161st Place SE

25233 161st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25233 161st Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
435- Beautiful Covington Home **$1000 MOVE IN SPECIAL** - A must see home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area, Crofton Heights. Enjoy your new home, with refinished wood floors, new paint throughout with a modern color scheme, stainless appliances and vaulted ceilings. Boasting with a formal dining area, additional family room and fully fenced yard! This home is conveniently located near all schools K-12, and walking distance to Kentwood High School. Did I mention how close this property is to all major shopping centers such as Costco, Fred Meyer and Walmart, just a short 5 minute drive. Commute for work? No problem, HWY 18 is just a few minutes up the street providing access to all other freeways such as 167 and I-5. Lastly, no time for yard work? No problem, Landscaping is included with this property for no additional charge to you!

What are you waiting for? Call to schedule a showing today 253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com

(RLNE5343152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25233 161st Place SE have any available units?
25233 161st Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 25233 161st Place SE have?
Some of 25233 161st Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25233 161st Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
25233 161st Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25233 161st Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25233 161st Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 25233 161st Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 25233 161st Place SE offers parking.
Does 25233 161st Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25233 161st Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25233 161st Place SE have a pool?
No, 25233 161st Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 25233 161st Place SE have accessible units?
No, 25233 161st Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25233 161st Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25233 161st Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25233 161st Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25233 161st Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
