25058 180th Ave SE 6

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Private room with shared bath, great neighborhood - Property Id: 144765



Furnished Bedroom with closet and shared bath available.



Newly painted. New Floor.

$675 + $100 towards utility. (Utility includes water, sewer, WIFI, regular trash, gas, electric)

Shared bathroom: One full bath and one half bath

Huge Shared kitchen, living room, family room and fire place



Washer/Dryer in the building

Quite and safe neighborhood

Ample of parking

15 minutes to Auburn/Renton/Maple Valley

Huge backyard and creek

Walmart in Covington is 5 minutes away.

All major stores and mall are 5 to 10 minutes away.

Next to highway 18

Near GRCC



No drugs, marijuana on property.

No heavy drinking in the house.

House has strict rules on quite times.



One month rent, utility plus refundable $500 deposit to move in.

Background check is mandatory.

Month to month lease

Text 3108679592



SECURITY

All exit doors have fingerprinting entrance

Each room has key code for access

Security cameras in the common areas



We do not discriminate and welcome everyone.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144765

No Pets Allowed



