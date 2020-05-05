25058 180th Ave SE 6

Amenities
Private room with shared bath, great neighborhood - Property Id: 144765
Furnished Bedroom with closet and shared bath available.
Newly painted. New Floor.
$675 + $100 towards utility. (Utility includes water, sewer, WIFI, regular trash, gas, electric)
Shared bathroom: One full bath and one half bath
Huge Shared kitchen, living room, family room and fire place
Washer/Dryer in the building
Quite and safe neighborhood
Ample of parking
15 minutes to Auburn/Renton/Maple Valley
Huge backyard and creek
Walmart in Covington is 5 minutes away.
All major stores and mall are 5 to 10 minutes away.
Next to highway 18
Near GRCC
No drugs, marijuana on property.
No heavy drinking in the house.
House has strict rules on quite times.
One month rent, utility plus refundable $500 deposit to move in.
Background check is mandatory.
Month to month lease
Text 3108679592
SECURITY
All exit doors have fingerprinting entrance
Each room has key code for access
Security cameras in the common areas
We do not discriminate and welcome everyone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144765
Property Id 144765
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5664995)