20016 South East 268th St

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home in Timber Hills neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with modern updates. Master suite w/ walk-in closet and attached bath. Great kitchen with eating area and breakfast bar. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Spacious backyard with large deck for enjoying outdoor activities. Close to shopping and HWY 18. Landscaping included in rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032