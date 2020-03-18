All apartments in Covington
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

20016 South East 268th St

20016 SE 268th St · No Longer Available
Location

20016 SE 268th St, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home in Timber Hills neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with modern updates. Master suite w/ walk-in closet and attached bath. Great kitchen with eating area and breakfast bar. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Spacious backyard with large deck for enjoying outdoor activities. Close to shopping and HWY 18. Landscaping included in rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20016 South East 268th St have any available units?
20016 South East 268th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 20016 South East 268th St have?
Some of 20016 South East 268th St's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20016 South East 268th St currently offering any rent specials?
20016 South East 268th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20016 South East 268th St pet-friendly?
No, 20016 South East 268th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 20016 South East 268th St offer parking?
No, 20016 South East 268th St does not offer parking.
Does 20016 South East 268th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20016 South East 268th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20016 South East 268th St have a pool?
Yes, 20016 South East 268th St has a pool.
Does 20016 South East 268th St have accessible units?
No, 20016 South East 268th St does not have accessible units.
Does 20016 South East 268th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20016 South East 268th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20016 South East 268th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20016 South East 268th St does not have units with air conditioning.

