Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Lovely 3 bdr, 1 bath house with a large back yard and cozy fire pit! Come take a look! - **ABOUT THE AREA**

Quiet, nice community close to parks, lakes, schools, shopping and more...



**ABOUT THE HOUSE**

- 3 bed, 1 bath freshly remodeled house

- Spacious living room with lots of natural light

- Stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood floors

- Two cars attached garage

- Well maintained yard with a cosy fire pit



