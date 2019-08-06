Amenities

17613 NE 160th St Available 08/12/19 Woodinville. 4 bed. 2.75 ba. 2 car gar. 2150 SF. Fenced yard. - 17613 NE 160th St., Woodinville. 4 bed 2.75 bath. Plus large Rec room. 2 car garage. Large fence backyard. 2150 Square feet. Gas heat, hot water and gas stove. Built 1981 with upgrades. Newer kitchen. Simulated granite counters in kitchen. Double pane white vinyl windows. Split level. Open kitchen with island counter. Small eating area off kitchen with built in desk and large cabinets. Cul-De-Sac. Approx. 1.5 miles south off Woodinville-Duvall Road. Near Cottage Lake. Granite counters in bathrooms. Some tan carpets and some laminate floors. Two fireplaces. [One wood, one gas]. 3 bedrooms up [with tan carpets] 1 bedroom down with laminate floor. Rec room has carpets. Master bedroom has bath with walk in shower. Some floors in laminate and some in carpets. Sliding glass door off kitchen area to deck and stairs to back yard. Most of back yard in bark type covering. [Large trees]. Some grass in back south side yard. Mini-blinds. Washer Dryer available for sale. Separate washer dryer room downstairs. Community sewer septic system.

Street parking and driveway parking.



Approximate room sizes: Living room 24 ft by 15 ft. Irregular area off kitchen 10 ft by 8 ft.

Master bedroom 15 ft by 12 ft. with two closets. One 5 ft by 2.5 ft and 2nd 4 ft by 3 ft. 1st bedroom on left 12 ft by 10 ft with 5 ft by 2.5 ft closet. 3rd upper bedroom 12 ft by 9 ft with 5 ft by 2.5 ft closet.

Down Rec room 24 ft by 15 ft.



Available: About Aug. 12th, 2019 Pet possible with extra deposit.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



Applications: To apply, simply follow these steps: 1. Go to our website:www.wpirealestate.com

2. Click on "Property Management" [upper left] and drop down to 'Current Vacancies'." 3. Find the listing you are applying for and click "Apply Now". 4. Review Criteria and fill out the Application [$45.00 per adult over 18 years old]. It usually takes 2-4 business days to process, depending on the information provided.

Please email rschiess@wpirealestate.com for any questions.



Directions: Highway 522. Woodinville-Duvall Road. Right at 171st Ave NE [turns into 174th Ave NE].

Left at T on to 174th Ave NE. Right at 176th Ave NE. Left at NE 160th St. [You first come to NE 160th Place, and then to NE 160th Street]. House on right near end of street.



Move in funds:



First Months Rent: $2,495.00

Last Month's Rent: $2,495.00 [May be spread with good credit)

Security Deposit: $1,800.00

Admin. Fee: $100.00

TOTAL : $6,790.00



Screen fee: $45.00 per person over 18 yrs. old



Contact: Roger Schiess. Cell: (206)-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com



WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.

9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100

Seattle, WA 98115



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



