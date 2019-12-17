All apartments in Cottage Lake
15862 174th Ave. NE 2

15862 174th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15862 174th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98072

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 2 Available 01/01/20 Furnished private bed & bath in a family home - Property Id: 35829

Nestled on a cul-de-sac surrounded by a forested green belt, this family home is a quiet retreat in a calm oasis. This is a downstairs furnished room with a mostly private bathroom. Bathroom is only shared when owner's adult children are visiting.

Are you a tidy introvert? This is the place! Considerate, friendly people with positive attitudes will find a warm, family atmosphere in our shared kitchen great room. You must love cats. We have 2. No drugs, smoking, weed. Light alcohol acceptable. Utilities/internet are included. Cable TV can be arranged at your expense.

10 min to Cascadia/UW Bothell, 15 min to main Microsoft campus, 25 min to Bellevue College, 20 min to downtown Kirkland, Google, and Northwest University. 10 min to downtown Woodinville. 15 min to downtown Redmond. 15 min to Lake WA Tech. 19 miles from UW.

Application fee, with background check and credit check, will be deducted from first month's rent if you are selected.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35829
Property Id 35829

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 have any available units?
15862 174th Ave. NE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 have?
Some of 15862 174th Ave. NE 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
15862 174th Ave. NE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 pet-friendly?
No, 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Lake.
Does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 offer parking?
No, 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 does not offer parking.
Does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 have a pool?
No, 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 have accessible units?
No, 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15862 174th Ave. NE 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

