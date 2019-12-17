15862 174th Ave. NE 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 01/01/20 Furnished private bed & bath in a family home - Property Id: 35829



Nestled on a cul-de-sac surrounded by a forested green belt, this family home is a quiet retreat in a calm oasis. This is a downstairs furnished room with a mostly private bathroom. Bathroom is only shared when owner's adult children are visiting.



Are you a tidy introvert? This is the place! Considerate, friendly people with positive attitudes will find a warm, family atmosphere in our shared kitchen great room. You must love cats. We have 2. No drugs, smoking, weed. Light alcohol acceptable. Utilities/internet are included. Cable TV can be arranged at your expense.



10 min to Cascadia/UW Bothell, 15 min to main Microsoft campus, 25 min to Bellevue College, 20 min to downtown Kirkland, Google, and Northwest University. 10 min to downtown Woodinville. 15 min to downtown Redmond. 15 min to Lake WA Tech. 19 miles from UW.



Application fee, with background check and credit check, will be deducted from first month's rent if you are selected.

No Pets Allowed



