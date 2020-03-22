All apartments in Cottage Lake
Last updated March 22 2020

13807 173rd Avenue Northeast

13807 173rd Avenue Northeast · (425) 287-6889
Location

13807 173rd Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98052
English Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,130

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in sought after English Hill! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.Truly a rare find in this price range. Open entry with vaulted ceilings and bay windows. Upper deck overlooks large private yard, mature landscaping on a 1/4 acre setting. Downstairs rec room opens to a large patio. This home also features a den/office downstairs.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

