College Place, WA
617 SE 6th
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

617 SE 6th

617 Southeast 6th Street · (509) 525-0820 ext. 321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 Southeast 6th Street, College Place, WA 99324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 617 SE 6th · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**PENDING APPLICATIONS** Beautiful Split level home with hardwood floors - This large home has hard floors throughout the top floor, separate dining space with sliding doors onto a large deck great for entertaining, nice bonus area in the basement with a wood stove, and a nicely landscaped outdoor space. Close to shopping, and bus lines in College Place. Give us a call to set up a showing today!

1 year lease required.

Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker Walla Walla (509) 525-0820
www.coldwellbankerwallawalla.com
rent@wallawallacb.com

"Coldwell Banker Walla Walla does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by consumer reporting agency."

Coldwell Banker Walla Walla requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.

(RLNE5757997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 SE 6th have any available units?
617 SE 6th has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 SE 6th have?
Some of 617 SE 6th's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 SE 6th currently offering any rent specials?
617 SE 6th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 SE 6th pet-friendly?
No, 617 SE 6th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 617 SE 6th offer parking?
Yes, 617 SE 6th does offer parking.
Does 617 SE 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 SE 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 SE 6th have a pool?
No, 617 SE 6th does not have a pool.
Does 617 SE 6th have accessible units?
No, 617 SE 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 617 SE 6th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 SE 6th has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 SE 6th have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 SE 6th does not have units with air conditioning.
