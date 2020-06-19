617 SE 6th

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**PENDING APPLICATIONS** Beautiful Split level home with hardwood floors - This large home has hard floors throughout the top floor, separate dining space with sliding doors onto a large deck great for entertaining, nice bonus area in the basement with a wood stove, and a nicely landscaped outdoor space. Close to shopping, and bus lines in College Place. Give us a call to set up a showing today!



1 year lease required.



Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker Walla Walla (509) 525-0820

www.coldwellbankerwallawalla.com

rent@wallawallacb.com



"Coldwell Banker Walla Walla does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by consumer reporting agency."



Coldwell Banker Walla Walla requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.



