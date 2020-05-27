9625 NE 27th St

Amenities
Clyde Hill Home. Lake & City view from Master. 4 bdrm + Bonus + Office + Den - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc
Clyde Hill home with Lake Washington views from master bedroom.
* 3,790 square feet with 4 bedrooms, Bonus room, 2 office/den
* Hardwood floors throughout most of the home.
* The kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, double oven and walk-in pantry.
* Kitchen table space off the kitchen. This space also has a built in desk/phone center.
* Large Family room with a gas fireplace and double doors that open to the rear Deck and yard.
* The rear deck has an awning to keep you dry in the rain and give shade in the sun.
* Formal Dining room has a built in China cabinet and picture windows bring in the light.
* The main floor has 2 separate office/Den, both with built in cabinets.
* 2 staircases leading upstairs.
* Upstairs Bonus room with lots of light and hardwood floors.
* The Master suite features a gas fireplace, soaking tub, walk in closet, and very nice Lake Washington views.
Built in Sauna room made of beautiful cedar wood off of the laundry room.
Air conditioned.
No Cats Allowed
