Clyde Hill, WA
9625 NE 27th St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

9625 NE 27th St

9625 Northeast 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Northeast 27th Street, Clyde Hill, WA 98004
Clyde Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
sauna
Clyde Hill Home. Lake & City view from Master. 4 bdrm + Bonus + Office + Den - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

Clyde Hill home with Lake Washington views from master bedroom.
* 3,790 square feet with 4 bedrooms, Bonus room, 2 office/den
* Hardwood floors throughout most of the home.
* The kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, double oven and walk-in pantry.
* Kitchen table space off the kitchen. This space also has a built in desk/phone center.
* Large Family room with a gas fireplace and double doors that open to the rear Deck and yard.
* The rear deck has an awning to keep you dry in the rain and give shade in the sun.
* Formal Dining room has a built in China cabinet and picture windows bring in the light.
* The main floor has 2 separate office/Den, both with built in cabinets.
* 2 staircases leading upstairs.
* Upstairs Bonus room with lots of light and hardwood floors.
* The Master suite features a gas fireplace, soaking tub, walk in closet, and very nice Lake Washington views.
Built in Sauna room made of beautiful cedar wood off of the laundry room.
Air conditioned.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5755446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

