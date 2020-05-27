9625 NE 27th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry sauna

Clyde Hill Home. Lake & City view from Master. 4 bdrm + Bonus + Office + Den - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



Clyde Hill home with Lake Washington views from master bedroom.

* 3,790 square feet with 4 bedrooms, Bonus room, 2 office/den

* Hardwood floors throughout most of the home.

* The kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, double oven and walk-in pantry.

* Kitchen table space off the kitchen. This space also has a built in desk/phone center.

* Large Family room with a gas fireplace and double doors that open to the rear Deck and yard.

* The rear deck has an awning to keep you dry in the rain and give shade in the sun.

* Formal Dining room has a built in China cabinet and picture windows bring in the light.

* The main floor has 2 separate office/Den, both with built in cabinets.

* 2 staircases leading upstairs.

* Upstairs Bonus room with lots of light and hardwood floors.

* The Master suite features a gas fireplace, soaking tub, walk in closet, and very nice Lake Washington views.

Built in Sauna room made of beautiful cedar wood off of the laundry room.

Air conditioned.



**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5755446)