Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM

6965 Chico Way NW

6965 Chico Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6965 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Completely updated 3 bed/2.5 bath in Fantastic Chico location with easy access to Silverdale, Bremerton, Shipyard, Naval Hospital and Keyport all located in Central Kitsap School District! 3 bed/2 baths upstairs with a half bath downstairs. Huge master suite with attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. New paint, appliances and flooring on main level with new carpet and lighting upstairs. Attached 1 car garage with additional parking in driveway. Rear patio is private and perfect for summer BBQ's. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with screening, 2 pet max. $47/adult screening, $200 non-refundable fee, $1850 security deposit.

To schedule a showing call our automated leasing line at 360.746.6669 or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/nwpremierhomesland

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR ENTER PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

