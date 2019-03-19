1911 106th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now! Fully Fenced! Gated Community! Lake Stevens Oasis! Must See! - Come see how you can design your new life in this open 1775 square foot floor plan

Gated community with fully fenced yard is great if you'd like to bring a small pet < 25 lbs with approval, 1 pet maximum.



Features open kitchen with stainless appliances and tile counter tops. Open to dining area and living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Five piece master bath with large walk in closet. Open loft area on upper level. Fenced patio area and two car garage. Tenant to pay additional flat rate fee for Lake Stevens water/sewer.



Located in the Snohomish County Community of Silverleaf in the Lake Stevens and Glennwood school district.(please verify in the event of boundary changes)



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pets only. $250 refundable pet deposit per pet.



No smoking on the premises.

Application Fee: $45.00 per Adult

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000.00

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350

Non-refundable administrative fee: $100

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



