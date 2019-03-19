All apartments in Cavalero
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 106th Dr SE

1911 106th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

1911 106th Dr SE, Cavalero, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Available Now! Fully Fenced! Gated Community! Lake Stevens Oasis! Must See! - Come see how you can design your new life in this open 1775 square foot floor plan
Gated community with fully fenced yard is great if you'd like to bring a small pet < 25 lbs with approval, 1 pet maximum.

Features open kitchen with stainless appliances and tile counter tops. Open to dining area and living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Five piece master bath with large walk in closet. Open loft area on upper level. Fenced patio area and two car garage. Tenant to pay additional flat rate fee for Lake Stevens water/sewer.

Located in the Snohomish County Community of Silverleaf in the Lake Stevens and Glennwood school district.(please verify in the event of boundary changes)

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pets only. $250 refundable pet deposit per pet.

No smoking on the premises.
Application Fee: $45.00 per Adult
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000.00
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350
Non-refundable administrative fee: $100
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3935444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

