11827 2nd Street SE

Wonderfully Maintained 3BR/2.5BA Lake Stevens Home - Available now. Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1766 sf. Main floor has kitchen with SS appliances and granite tile counters, family room, dining room, half bath and 2 car garage. Upper floor has 3 bedrooms plus laundry with washer and dryer. Master bedroom features a 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. Terms: 12 month lease; $2,100 deposit; No smoking; Small pets on a c/c basis with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Ron at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at rgoldy@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



(RLNE4590706)