Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

11605 16th Place SE

11605 16th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

11605 16th Place Southeast, Cavalero, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Bright Three Bedroom Home in Lake Stevens - Great 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom rambler with large deck with partial view of Lake Stevens. Very private courtyard and front porch with water feature.
On nearly 1/2 acre lot. Large garage private street awesome neighborhood great location close to Snohomish and Lake Stevens.
Great proximity to centennial trail. Very well maintained home. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant to maintain lawn. Owner to maintain weeding, hedges, and large scale maintenance.
1st month's rent plus $1975 deposit.
Pets on a case-by-case basis; no aggressive breeds. Please drive by the property but do not disturb tenants. Call or email for showing dates.
We look forward to meeting you soon!
This house is available January 8, 2020

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2509949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 16th Place SE have any available units?
11605 16th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cavalero, WA.
What amenities does 11605 16th Place SE have?
Some of 11605 16th Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11605 16th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
11605 16th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 16th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 11605 16th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cavalero.
Does 11605 16th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 11605 16th Place SE offers parking.
Does 11605 16th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 16th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 16th Place SE have a pool?
No, 11605 16th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 11605 16th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 11605 16th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 16th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11605 16th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11605 16th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11605 16th Place SE has units with air conditioning.

