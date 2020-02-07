11605 16th Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Bright Three Bedroom Home in Lake Stevens - Great 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom rambler with large deck with partial view of Lake Stevens. Very private courtyard and front porch with water feature.

On nearly 1/2 acre lot. Large garage private street awesome neighborhood great location close to Snohomish and Lake Stevens.

Great proximity to centennial trail. Very well maintained home. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant to maintain lawn. Owner to maintain weeding, hedges, and large scale maintenance.

1st month's rent plus $1975 deposit.

Pets on a case-by-case basis; no aggressive breeds. Please drive by the property but do not disturb tenants. Call or email for showing dates.

We look forward to meeting you soon!

This house is available January 8, 2020



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2509949)