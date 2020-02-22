All apartments in Burley
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

14451 Clayton Road SE

14451 Clayton Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14451 Clayton Road Southeast, Burley, WA 98367

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
14451 Clayton Road SE Available 03/01/20 3 Bedroom Port Orchard Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home on the outskirts of Port Orchard. Hardwood floors throughout home. Updated kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops. Bathroom with double sinks. Detached outbuilding made into office space. Large yard. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit. Available March 1. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5416044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14451 Clayton Road SE have any available units?
14451 Clayton Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burley, WA.
What amenities does 14451 Clayton Road SE have?
Some of 14451 Clayton Road SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14451 Clayton Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
14451 Clayton Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14451 Clayton Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14451 Clayton Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 14451 Clayton Road SE offer parking?
No, 14451 Clayton Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 14451 Clayton Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14451 Clayton Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14451 Clayton Road SE have a pool?
No, 14451 Clayton Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 14451 Clayton Road SE have accessible units?
No, 14451 Clayton Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14451 Clayton Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14451 Clayton Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14451 Clayton Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14451 Clayton Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.

