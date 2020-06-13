/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
11035 Cornell Ave. South
11035 Cornell Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
Lovely 3BR/1BA Lakeridge Rambler - Available now. Lovely 3BR/1BA rambler in Lakeridge area of South Seattle.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
10645 Dixon Dr S
10645 Dixon Drive South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
930 sqft
10645 Dixon Dr S Available 07/10/20 Lakeridge/Bryn Mawr Home - Available July 10th! You will love waking up to the ever changing views of Lake Washington in this three bedroom/one bath home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
7905 S 120th St
7905 South 120th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Come live within this gorgeous brick mid-century modern rambler on a large fenced lot beautifully landscaped.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
8202 South 116th Street
8202 South 116th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1460 sqft
YouTube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/TVSvZHQJ4xs Welcome to this freshly renovated 3 bed/1 bath Seattle home! Inside features fully renovated kitchen, bathroom and living areas. Original and refinished beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Earlington Hill
19 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rainier View
1 Unit Available
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1220 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1142 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,910
1523 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1293 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade
8 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,825
1840 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kennydale
1 Unit Available
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Call us now at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications! Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodbury Lane
1 Unit Available
11020 SE 183rd PL
11020 Southeast 183rd Place, Renton, WA
Gorgeous Renton 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with fenced yard. - Avail 6/1.Two-story home on large fenced back yard. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with formal living room with French doors leading into the family room w/brick wood burning fp.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA